Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Come With USB Type C Port For Charging

Apple could finally ditch the lightning connector and offer a USB Type C port for charging with the iPhone 15 series. This projection has been made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Wednesday, who has been accurate with his findings previously.

Kuo says that according to his survey, Apple could switch to USB Type C for iPhones by the second half of 2023 when the iPhone 15 series will most likely be announced. He says that making this switch will help iPhones deliver faster-charging speeds and data transfer rates as well.

(1/2)My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

But with a muted optimism, he adds that the final spec details will depend on iOS support for the standard charging port.

Kuo’s update comes just a few days after the EU passed legislation that forces all manufacturers to adopt USB Type C charging ports for all mobile devices. Most Android phone makers and tablet producers have made the switch, but Apple is the last on the list which is yet to make the switch.

The new order could be mandated by the time the iPhone 15 series is unveiled, so these updates from Kuo are not surprising.

Apple switching to USB Type C could finally allow the iPhone maker to push through faster-charging speeds, something that has been deprived to iPhone users for many years now. Android phone makers have upped the levels by offering charging speeds up to 150W right now. So, it is high time that Apple joins the race and gives people more reasons to buy the iPhones, especially at those hefty prices.

The launch of the iPhone 15 is still far away, as this year we await the iPhone 14 series that is expected to replace the Mini with a Max model.

As tradition goes, Apple should have its iPhone launch event around September this year as well, unless production issues forces the company to push the launch timeline.

