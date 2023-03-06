Apple iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display: Report

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to bring major new changes to the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is expected to launch in September this year.

According to MacRumors, the front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro and Unknownz21.

As per the report, the left panel appears to be for the iPhone 15 Pro. It shows the standard display size and Dynamic Island with noticeably thinner bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro.

With even thinner bezels around the display, the iPhone 15 Pro models could have a similar look to the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8.

The report also mentioned that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels will not likely come with any noticeable changes. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come with bezels that will be slightly curved around the edges, like the iPhone 11 series.

According to the videos, the Dynamic Island feature will likely be added to all four iPhone 15 models, which is currently limited to only iPhone 14 Pro models.

Earlier, a CAD model leaked by 9to5Mac indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a single volume rocker that could be capacitive, allowing users to adjust volume levels based on where they touch the button.

The report also revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models may feature unified volume buttons, replacing the current separate buttons for volume up and down. The new volume rocker will enable users to adjust the volume based on where they press the button.

The traditional mute switch may also receive a significant makeover, with a new “pressing type button" replacing it, it added.

It was also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

