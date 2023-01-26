Apple iPhone 15 Series Likely To Feature Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C Port And More: What To Expect

The Cupertino-based tech giant is aggressively working on Apple iPhone 15 series, which is expected to launch in September this year. Many leaks have already hinted that 2023 iPhone models might come with major changes. Now, according to a new report, the upcoming iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E.

According to a research note shared by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, the iPhone 15 will feature Wi-Fi 6E. The analysts did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.

The brand has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a few devices so far, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models. All iPhone 14 models remain limited to standard Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band, allowing for faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. To take advantage of these benefits, the device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which is available from brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear, MacRumors reported.

Wi-Fi 6E was also expected for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models and failed to materialize, but now that the Cupetino-based tech giant has started rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, it is more likely that the iPhone 15 will finally support the standard.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max with Dynamic Island and a USB-C port. Additionally, the Pro models are expected to gain Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, solid-state volume, and power buttons, and more.

Another report from MacRumors revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, potentially resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance.

“As per ShrimpApplePro, the next-generation Pro iPhone models will still have flat displays, since only the bezels are to be curved and the combination of slimmer bezels and curved edges could result in a look similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8," the report said.

