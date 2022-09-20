Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Tipped Again, This Time With Price And Specifications: All Details

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series earlier this month with a new lineup. This year, Apple removed the iPhone Mini that we saw with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in favour of a big-screen iPhone 14 Plus. Now, it seems that the iPhone 15 series may also see a new lineup. Multiple reports have now said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will instead be named the iPhone 15 Ultra.

A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that the Cupertino-based giant may change the name of the ‘Pro Max’ iPhone model to iPhone ‘Ultra’ with the iPhone 15 series. This means that the lineup could have four iPhone models – the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra. Gurman’s report was followed by a tip from a noted tipster LeaksApplePro, who reiterated that the iPhone 15 lineup could have an iPhone Ultra model, further hinting at some of the specifications and price of the top-spec Apple iPhone 15 model.

According to the tipster, the iPhone 15 lineup could have the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Ultra. He said that the 6.7-inch Pro model will be called “Ultra” from next year, and that Apple may increase the iPhone 15 Ultra’s price to $1,199, as against the $1,099 starting price for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In following tweet, the tipster has also hinted at Apple working on 8K video recording, but it is unclear if the feature is being developed only for the iPhone 15 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro as well. The leaker further hinted that Apple may also be working on an increased battery life by up to 3-4 hours on the iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 15 series specifications (rumoured)

Earlier this year, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that Apple will bring a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 series. It seems that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the model to get the new periscope lens, if Apple brings it with the iPhone 15. Further, it was recently reported that all iPhone 15 series models may have the Dynamic Island notch introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the report said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will still not get ProMotion and Always-On display.

Apart from this, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are also said to come with Apple’s next A17 Bionic chip that will be built on a 3nm process, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus retaining the A16 Bionic that powers iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is also rumoured to move to USB type-C instead of the Lightning port with the iPhone 15 series.

