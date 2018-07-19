English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Apple iPhone 2018 Display Panels Leak Online, Looks Similar to The iPhone X
The glass panels apparently confirm that new models will look similar to the iPhone X - at least from the front
Apple iPhone 2018 Display Panels Leak Online, Suggests Similar Look to The iPhone X (image: Ben Geskin)
Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year. The three iPhones include a successor of the iPhone X that will be a 5.8-inch device with an OLED display, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone with a “Plus” moniker that will also have an OLED display, and a third affordable 6.1-inch iPhone that will sport an LCD display. After a series of recent leaks, now the latest set of images were shared by tipster Ben Geskin who has the handle @VenyaGeskin1 on Twitter, which reveals the front panel of all three upcoming iPhones. The glass panels apparently confirm that new models will look similar to the iPhone X - at least from the front and is expected to continue with Face ID on all three 2018 iPhones. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch display and a cheaper 6.1-inch model with LCD display.
Apart from this, recently leaked pictures have already shown a prototype of an Apple 18W charging brick which has a USB-C connection. This is similar to the charging devices seen on some of the newer Android smartphones. One of the advantages of having a USB-C cable is that of faster charging when compared to previous USB connectors. USB-C also allows the connectors to be inserted from both ends. Another potential advantage is that MacBook Pro users will be able to connect their iPhones to the MacBook without having to purchase an extra cable. It also allows for faster data transfer.
However, there are still a few questions to be answered when it comes to the shift to USB-C. It remains to be seen if the new iPhones would be compatible with the current Lightning connectors. If they are indeed compatible, users would be able to use their older cables but if this is not the case, the shift to a new cable may just be inevitable.
