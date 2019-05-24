Take the pledge to vote

Apple iPhone 2019: About 11 Model Variants Confirmed in EEC Database

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones this year, similar to last year's model with new hardware and software upgrades.

May 24, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Eleven new Apple iPhones appeared in the database of the Eurasian Economic Community (EEC), while Apple is preparing to reveal iOS 13 along with all its specifications at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

According to a report, 11 new variants of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been spotted which include A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223. It is said that out of these, the A2111, A2161, A2215 represent the new iPhone XR successor while the rest of them are for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors.

In terms of design, the 2019 iPhones will come with a few differences in its cosmetics with the main change being the presence of a triple camera setup on the XS and the XS Max and a dual-camera setup on the XR successor.

Notably, reports suggest that all the handsets will be running on iOS 12. In all probability, the software, which is being run internally by the organization, will be provided to new devices later in the year through a software update.
The report also states that the 2019 lineup will see a new modified-Pi antenna structure for better indoor reception and reverse wireless charging. A report by Macrumors suggests that they may make use of a new frosted glass design for the back of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, successors as well.
