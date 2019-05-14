Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple iPhone 2019 Leak Reinforces Suggestion of Square Camera Bump

In January, reliable tech leaker OnLeaks published a series of what were purportedly 5K renders of the upcoming (tentatively named) iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, showing devices with strange, square camera bump.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Apple iPhone 2019 Leak Reinforces Suggestion of Square Camera Bump
Apple iPhone 2019 Leak Reinforces Suggestion of Asymmetrical Square Camera Bump (image: Twitter)
Loading...
As time is drawing closer to the launch of Apple's next iPhone lineup, rumors, leaks, and renders continue to crop up, building up an idea of how the next collection of smartphones will look. The latest leak comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who published a photograph displaying a series of iPhone case moldings. In January, reliable tech leaker OnLeaks published a series of what were purportedly 5K renders of the upcoming (tentatively named) iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, showing devices with strange, square camera bump. Last week, these images were followed up by renders said to depict the next iPhone XR, which will allegedly have a similar rear design. The latest leak comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who on Sunday shared an image of the upcoming iPhones' respective case moldings.



This photograph backs up the OnLeaks renderings right down to the lenses; both iterations of the iPhone 11 are expected to have three cameras set up in a triangular pattern while the next iPhone XR will have just two cameras on the back. This design is likely due to a rear camera upgrade, though it has not been revealed exactly what that entails.

Despite the molds offering very few details about the devices apart from the camera blueprint, they provide phone case manufacturers with enough information about general device schematics to allow them to test out their product for compatibility.

Since nearly all iPhones have been launched in September of their respective model year, we can expect to see these devices make their debut during September of this year, as well.
