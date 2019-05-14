English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone 2019 Leak Reinforces Suggestion of Square Camera Bump
In January, reliable tech leaker OnLeaks published a series of what were purportedly 5K renders of the upcoming (tentatively named) iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, showing devices with strange, square camera bump.
Apple iPhone 2019 Leak Reinforces Suggestion of Asymmetrical Square Camera Bump (image: Twitter)
Loading...
As time is drawing closer to the launch of Apple's next iPhone lineup, rumors, leaks, and renders continue to crop up, building up an idea of how the next collection of smartphones will look. The latest leak comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who published a photograph displaying a series of iPhone case moldings. In January, reliable tech leaker OnLeaks published a series of what were purportedly 5K renders of the upcoming (tentatively named) iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, showing devices with strange, square camera bump. Last week, these images were followed up by renders said to depict the next iPhone XR, which will allegedly have a similar rear design. The latest leak comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who on Sunday shared an image of the upcoming iPhones' respective case moldings.
This photograph backs up the OnLeaks renderings right down to the lenses; both iterations of the iPhone 11 are expected to have three cameras set up in a triangular pattern while the next iPhone XR will have just two cameras on the back. This design is likely due to a rear camera upgrade, though it has not been revealed exactly what that entails.
Despite the molds offering very few details about the devices apart from the camera blueprint, they provide phone case manufacturers with enough information about general device schematics to allow them to test out their product for compatibility.
Since nearly all iPhones have been launched in September of their respective model year, we can expect to see these devices make their debut during September of this year, as well.
Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019
This photograph backs up the OnLeaks renderings right down to the lenses; both iterations of the iPhone 11 are expected to have three cameras set up in a triangular pattern while the next iPhone XR will have just two cameras on the back. This design is likely due to a rear camera upgrade, though it has not been revealed exactly what that entails.
Despite the molds offering very few details about the devices apart from the camera blueprint, they provide phone case manufacturers with enough information about general device schematics to allow them to test out their product for compatibility.
Since nearly all iPhones have been launched in September of their respective model year, we can expect to see these devices make their debut during September of this year, as well.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results