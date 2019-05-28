Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up Could Let You Stream Music to Two Different Bluetooth Speakers

It is important to note that dual Bluetooth audio is a Bluetooth 5.0 feature, and that may mean Apple could add the same support for older iPhones through a software update.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up Could Let You Stream Music to Two Different Bluetooth Speakers
A render of the expected successor for the iPhone XR.
Apple's next iPhone could allow users to connect two pairs of Bluetooth headphones to the device at the same time. This feature will allow iPhone users to stream music from the phone to two connected audio devices simultaneously, as opposed to the current arrangement where streaming is supported with one bluetooth speaker or headphone at a time. This has been reported by Japanese tech blog Mac Octakara,

Mac Otakara on its part has revealed that the function will be similar to Samsung's Dual Audio Feature, which allows users to play music from their Galaxy phone that has been connected to two Bluetooth devices. According to Mac Rumors, the report said supply chain sources were not certain which iPhone models will get this feature first.

While, current iPhones can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices, it can connect to only one Bluetooth audio profile. The development would be a welcome addition to the set. According to the blog, one usage scenario could be that an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as a wireless headphone, transmitting GPS directions to both the in-car audio and that of the headphone.

It is important to note that dual Bluetooth audio is a Bluetooth 5.0 feature, and that may mean Apple could add the same support for older iPhones through a software update. The 2019 iPhones are expected to be announced later this year around September.
