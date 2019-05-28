English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up Could Let You Stream Music to Two Different Bluetooth Speakers
It is important to note that dual Bluetooth audio is a Bluetooth 5.0 feature, and that may mean Apple could add the same support for older iPhones through a software update.
A render of the expected successor for the iPhone XR.
Loading...
Apple's next iPhone could allow users to connect two pairs of Bluetooth headphones to the device at the same time. This feature will allow iPhone users to stream music from the phone to two connected audio devices simultaneously, as opposed to the current arrangement where streaming is supported with one bluetooth speaker or headphone at a time. This has been reported by Japanese tech blog Mac Octakara,
Mac Otakara on its part has revealed that the function will be similar to Samsung's Dual Audio Feature, which allows users to play music from their Galaxy phone that has been connected to two Bluetooth devices. According to Mac Rumors, the report said supply chain sources were not certain which iPhone models will get this feature first.
While, current iPhones can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices, it can connect to only one Bluetooth audio profile. The development would be a welcome addition to the set. According to the blog, one usage scenario could be that an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as a wireless headphone, transmitting GPS directions to both the in-car audio and that of the headphone.
It is important to note that dual Bluetooth audio is a Bluetooth 5.0 feature, and that may mean Apple could add the same support for older iPhones through a software update. The 2019 iPhones are expected to be announced later this year around September.
Mac Otakara on its part has revealed that the function will be similar to Samsung's Dual Audio Feature, which allows users to play music from their Galaxy phone that has been connected to two Bluetooth devices. According to Mac Rumors, the report said supply chain sources were not certain which iPhone models will get this feature first.
While, current iPhones can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices, it can connect to only one Bluetooth audio profile. The development would be a welcome addition to the set. According to the blog, one usage scenario could be that an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as a wireless headphone, transmitting GPS directions to both the in-car audio and that of the headphone.
It is important to note that dual Bluetooth audio is a Bluetooth 5.0 feature, and that may mean Apple could add the same support for older iPhones through a software update. The 2019 iPhones are expected to be announced later this year around September.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
- Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results