Apple iPhone 2020 Mass Production Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Apple is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhone models coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is forging ahead with plans to release four new iPhone models later this year, the report added citing sources. The new models will be enabled with 5G connectivity that promises low response times and faster internet. The Nikkei had reported in late March that Apple was preparing to possibly delay the launch of its first 5G iPhone models.

The WSJ report on Monday added that Apple was slashing the number of handsets that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 percent. The company, which traditionally unveils new iPhone models in September, released a smaller iPhone priced at $399 (Rs. 42,500 in India) earlier this month.