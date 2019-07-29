Take the pledge to vote

Apple iPhone 2020 Models Would Offer 5G Wireless Connectivity: Ming-Chi Kuo

It is believed that all the three models of Apple will be OLED-based, in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes and will feature 5G connectivity.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
iPhone 11 rendering by Prospection.
We have been hearing rumours about Apple bringing 5G to the iPhone next year, and it seems that it is almost confirmed. Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that he expects all three iPhones 2020 to support 5G, not just the two highest-end models. According to a story published by Apple Insider, Kuo says that competition from 5G adoption in Android phones is forcing the revision for Apple. 

It is still uncertain whether Apple will release a 5G phone without mmWave technologies for some markets like China that only support sub-6GHz networks. Kuo believes that "Apple and EMS who are currently focusing on developing and testing mmWave may not have enough development resources if Apple would like to develop the 5G iPhone, which will only support Sub-6GHz."

It is believed that all the three models of Apple will be OLED-based, in 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7-inch sizes. Kuo previously said that the 6.1-inch unit would forego 5G support, relegating it to a mid-tier status like 2018's iPhone XR. Especially for 5G, frequencies can be generally categorised into one of the two groups —low-frequency sub-6GHz bands, and higher-frequency 6GHz bands. The 6GHz band is referred to as mmWave in the US. It is the part of the 5G specification that delivers the fast speed —assuming that a handset is within the short range of a mmWave transmitter. 

Rumours suggest that Apple will use a smaller TrueDepth camera, along with a seven-piece lens system for the rear camera with this year's iPhones. We have also heard that the Taptic Engine responsible for all of the iPhone haptics will see a revision in 2019, and would be carried along to the 2020 iPhone. Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple's 5G iPhone will arrive in the second half of 2020.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

