Apple iPhone 2021 Models Will Reportedly be Equipped With Touch-Integrated OLED Displays

Apple is reportedly working to equip its 2021 iPhone series models with touch-integrated OLED displays, as per a report. According to South Korea-based ETNews, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already placed orders for the new OLED display panels that will come with inbuilt touch sensors instead of touch sensor films. This will reportedly make the panels thinner than the traditional OLED displays that have a touch-receptive layer attached to them. The report also says that the touch-integrated OLED displays will be supplied by Samsung Display.

"According to the industry on the 19th, Apple ordered a touch-integrated OLED as the display standard for the iPhone in 2021. Apple next year demanded that all panels to be used in the new iPhone be touch-integrated," the report by ETNews said. Apple, so far, has been traditional displays that have touch film attached to them but this could change soon with the launch of the iPhone 12 series later this year. The new feature means cost-cuts and also Samsung roping in a major customer like Apple will also boost the tech giant's immense popularity as well.

The report also further states that the iPhone 12 series will come with display screens of different sizes including 5.4-inch, 6.2-inch, and 6.7-inch. Apple is set to launch four variants of the iPhone 12 models that are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as previously reported by renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The four variants of the upcoming iPhone 12 series will also include 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. The rear camera on the Pro models will also sport four sensors with a LiDAR scanner that the company introduced in the recently launched iPad Pro.