Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED Special Edition Launched For a Starting Price of Rs 67,940

The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio

Apple has announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition, the new iPhones in a red colourfinish. Both phones sport a glass enclosure, now in red, with a matching aluminium band and a sleek black front. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order beginning Friday, April 13. Apple also introduced a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio, which will be available beginning tomorrow for Rs 7,900.A portion of proceeds for all (PRODUCT)RED purchases go directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies. Since partnering with (RED) in 2006, Apple has donated more than $160 million to the Global Fund, serving as the organization’s largest corporate donor.“This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing.“Today’s announcement is further evidence of Apple’s leadership in and commitment to the AIDS fight since the beginning of (RED) in 2006,” said Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO. “The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We’re honoured that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can’t wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.”The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. With the glass rear panel, both the iPhones now support wireless charging. Another major difference is that while the older iPhone 7/ 7 Plus were powered by the A10 Fusion processor, the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus runs A11 Bionic chip. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.While the camera modules are similar as far as the lens specifications are concerned, the iPhone 8 Plus features Portrait Lighting and offering iPhone X-like Augmented Reality experience. The iPhone 8 misses out on all these and has very little difference when compared to the iPhone 7 in terms of overall software experience. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles.