Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to Launch in Red to Fight AIDS

Apple's flagship Red edition iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7. (Image: Apple)

Apple is likely to introduce the red colour to its iPhone 8 and 8 Plus lineup on Monday as part of its partnership with Product (RED), an advocacy group dedicated to combating HIV/AIDS in Africa.Apple last year announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a vibrant red aluminium finish as part of the partnership with Product (RED) charity."It has viewed a memo from Virgin Mobile, which says that Apple will announce the phone option on Monday," The Verge reported.The memo reportedly notes that the phone will be available for pre-order but it doesn't specify if the red colour will be a part of the iPhone X edition. Apple is the world's largest corporate donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED).The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. With the glass rear panel, both the iPhones now support wireless charging. Another major difference is that while the older iPhone 7/ 7 Plus were powered by the A10 Fusion processor, the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus runs A11 Bionic chip. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.While the camera modules are similar as far as the lens specifications are concerned, the iPhone 8 Plus features Portrait Lighting and offering iPhone X-like Augmented Reality experience. The iPhone 8 misses out on all these and has very little difference when compared to the iPhone 7 in terms of overall software experience. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles.In another news, Apple is reportedly mulling to unveil in 2020 an iPhone that folds, CNBC has reported citing several Apple suppliers. According to analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the iPhone maker is working with its Asian partners on a foldable device that may be able to open up and be used like an iPad tablet."We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past," Wamsi Mohan, Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch was quoted as saying by CNBC late on Friday. "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020," Mohan added. Earlier, there have been reports that the Cupertino-headquartered giant was working with LG on a future foldable iPhone. The company also filed a patent application for a yet-unnamed foldable device that can be "opened and closed like a book" in November 2017.