Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red: In Pictures

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a 12MP+12MP Dual Camera Setup at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual speakers at the chin are placed on the either sides of the USB port. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual camera setup placed on the top-left at the back. Aple logo can be seen at the center of the back of the smartphone. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red comes with a glass back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a Black panel instead of the White one as found on all other iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red front camera. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red logo and the dual camera setup. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red power key is placed on the right. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red with all glass finish at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Apple has launched new variants of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 plus as the Product Red editions in India on April 27, 2018. Apple for the past 11 years has had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. Upon each sale of the (PRODUCT) RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100 percent of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs. The contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you should wait till April 27.Here is a look at the Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red in pictures:So what do you think about the all-new Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red? Let us know in the comments section below.