English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red: In Pictures
Here is a look at the striking new Red colour variant of the Apple iPhone 8 Plus launched in India today.
Apple iPhone (Product) Red. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple has launched new variants of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 plus as the Product Red editions in India on April 27, 2018. Apple for the past 11 years has had a partnership with (RED) and has supported HIV/AIDS programs that provide counselling, testing, and medicine that prevents the transmission of HIV from a mother to her unborn child. So far, Apple claims to have raised over $160 million through the sale of our (RED) products. Upon each sale of the (PRODUCT) RED, Apple sends a contribution to the Global Fund. The Global Fund uses 100 percent of this money to finance HIV/AIDS programs. The contribution helps people affected by HIV in Ghana, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Kenya, and Zambia. So, if you want to have a fancy Red colour iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, you should wait till April 27.
Here is a look at the Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red in pictures:
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a 12MP+12MP Dual Camera Setup at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual speakers at the chin are placed on the either sides of the USB port. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual camera setup placed on the top-left at the back. Aple logo can be seen at the center of the back of the smartphone. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red comes with a glass back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a Black panel instead of the White one as found on all other iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Also read: Top 5 Red Smartphones: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and More
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red front camera. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red logo and the dual camera setup. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red power key is placed on the right. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red with all glass finish at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
So what do you think about the all-new Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red? Let us know in the comments section below.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
Here is a look at the Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red in pictures:
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a 12MP+12MP Dual Camera Setup at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual speakers at the chin are placed on the either sides of the USB port. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red dual camera setup placed on the top-left at the back. Aple logo can be seen at the center of the back of the smartphone. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red comes with a glass back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red sports a Black panel instead of the White one as found on all other iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Also read: Top 5 Red Smartphones: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and More
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red front camera. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red logo and the dual camera setup. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red power key is placed on the right. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red with all glass finish at the back. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
So what do you think about the all-new Apple iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red? Let us know in the comments section below.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know