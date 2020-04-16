Apple iPhone 8 Production Comes to an End Thanks to the New iPhone SE

With the introduction of iPhone SE (2020), Apple is officially shutting down the production of iPhone 8. The company should continue to sell the leftover stock, but pretty soon you won’t be able to get your hands on the iPhone 8. This move makes sense as the new iPhone SE is pretty much the same phone with upgraded internals. Notably, Apple will let retailers sell the iPhone 8 Plus, as there is no iPhone SE Plus.

Apple announced the new iPhone SE yesterday featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, making it one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age—when smartphones are becoming larger and those who prefer compact phones. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller.

This also has the glass and aluminum finish as the iPhone 11, but yet retains the sapphire crystal home button with the integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The iPhone SE second-generation battery also gets the fast charging capabilities, which a fully discharged battery charging as much as 50% in 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE gets a single camera at the back for the photography requirements, but Apple says this 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera is completely new. It uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic for computational photography which includes Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control features. The new smartphone will be sold in India at a starting price of Rs 42,500.

