Apple iPhone 9 Case Renders Show Notch Display And Single Rear Camera

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and a budget iPhone with IPS LCD display panel likely to be called iPhone 9. Now, Gizmochina reportedly received the case renders of the alleged iPhone 9 from the Chinese case maker, Sanfeng. According to the case render, the design of the iPhone 9 is similar to the recent leaks. It shows that the phone will arrive with a notched display like the iPhone X.Rumours have it that the iPhone 9 will be featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset could be equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. The case renders sports only one cut-out on the rear, indicating the presence of a single sensor below which sits an LED flash. It could simply mean that the smartphone will not have the dual camera features such as Portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, portrait lighting, etc. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.Just like the iPhone X, the power key is placed on the right side and the left side is occupied by the ring/silent switch and volume rocker. The bottom side features dual speakers with a Lightning connector in between. The handset appears to be thick in this case renders. However, the earlier leaks revealed that it could be measuring 150.9 x 76.5 x 8.3mm.