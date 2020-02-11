Take the pledge to vote

Apple iPhone 9 Could Launch at Starting Price of $399: Report

The Apple iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display supplied by Japan Display.

February 11, 2020
Apple iPhone 9 Could Launch at Starting Price of $399: Report
Apple is soon expected to launch its much-rumoured successor of the iPhone SE, which is likely to be called either the iPhone SE2 or the iPhone 9. According to the latest report, the starting price of the iPhone 9 is expected to be $399 (approximately Rs 28,466). A report mentioned that according to their sources, the upcoming iPhone is likely to be around the same price as the first iPhone SE. The latest report puts emphasis on previously predicted prices by Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who had stated that the starting price of the iPhone 9 would be $399. Apple launched the iPhone SE in 2016 at $399, but Apple discontinued the device in September 2018.

As per earlier leaks, the iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch LCD display. It is likely to come equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. The upcoming iPhone, the first device to be launched by Apple in 2020, will have a single camera along with an LED flash. The device might come powered with the A12 chip from Apple. The power key is expected to be positioned on the right and the ring/silent switch, as well as volume rocker, will be to the left. The bottom of the iPhone 9 is expected to sport dual speakers with a Lightning connector in between.

