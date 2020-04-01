Apple iPhone 9 Launch Likely Pegged for April 15, Sale May Kick Off on April 22

The upcoming Apple iPhone 9, the successor to the iPhone SE from 2016, is one of the most-awaited smartphones of the year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, its launch got delayed. Earlier, it was expected that Apple would unveil its range of new 2020 products, including its mid-range iPhone 9 on April 5. However, as it looks, the company may have had a change of heart, if a tweet by tipster Jon Posse suggests anything.

If the tweet lends any credence, the company chaired an internal meeting and decided that the iPhone 9 will see the light of day on April 15, while shipments will start from April 22. However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the globe, it is still unclear on whether the tech giant plans to hold an online event for the launch, or will simply announce its products through a press release.



iPhone 9 update

Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

- Announcement on April 15

- Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

As per reports, the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of between $349 or $399. The iPhone SE-successor is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with the same, large screen bezels seen in the iPhone 8, and a capacitive Touch ID sensor on the front.

Besides the mid-range iPhone, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro in the next few months, originally scheduled to be unveiled in March. The 9.7-inch iPad Pro is reported to have a faster CPU and a better camera than its predecessor – the iPad Air 2.