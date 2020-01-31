Apple iPhone 9 Plus to Feature Touch ID Embedded Power Button

If rumours are to be believed, Apple is expected to release an iPhone in the first half of 2021 that will replace the Face ID with Touch ID. The Touch ID power button, basically a fingerprint scanner on the power button, will be placed on the side of the device. A report based on a research note with TF International Securities has revealed that the screen of the 2021 iPhone, which is likely to be iPhone 9 Plus or the iPhone SE2 Plus, will most likely be an LCD. It further revealed that the iPhone 9 Plus is expected to be a lower-cost model.

The report mentioned TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, saying that the fingerprint solution or the Touch ID will be capacitive and would feature a "new design" for users to have a better experience. Kuo last month claimed that iPhone 9 Plus will have a display of either 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch, hinting that the size will range between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11. According to a report, the iPhone 9 Plus is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Apple is expected to introduce a host of products in the coming months and a number of new iPhones are expected to be announced in the second half of this year. These include a new affordable iPhone, a new wireless charging mat, a pair of high-end headphones and updates for the iPad Pro and MacBooks.

