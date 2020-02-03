Apple iPhone 9 Trial Production Begins, to Hit Mass Production by Mid-February

iPhone lovers have a reason to cheer as Apple has reportedly taken a big step towards starting the mass production of iPhone 9, which is scheduled to launch in March. In order to build up a large level of stock ahead of the smartphone’s official launch, Apple has ordered an early batch of 30 million units of the iPhone 9, reported Chinese site MyDrivers.

According to report, Apple could kick off full mass production by mid-February. The company has started trial production to iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines run smoothly. However, the recent coronavirus outbreak in China may impact Apple’s production plans and could delay some units by a few weeks.

Besides the iPhone 9, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a revamped iPad Pro, which will be equipped with the A13X Bionic processor and an advanced triple-camera setup on the back with an entirely new 3D sensing system. If previous reports are anything to go by, then the new 3D sensing system is expected to be even more powerful than Apple’s existing Face ID technology, introduced in September 2017 on the iPhone X.

Reports also suggest that the tech giant is working on Tile-like tracking tags for months under the name ‘AirTags.’ The new tags would rely on the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, which will allow users to track items with much more accuracy than permitted over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Apart from the aforementioned products, Apple is also rumoured to come up with a small wireless charging mat and a pair of premium over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones.

