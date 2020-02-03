Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhone 9 Trial Production Begins, to Hit Mass Production by Mid-February

However, the recent coronavirus outbreak in China may impact Apple’s production plans and could delay some units by a few weeks.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apple iPhone 9 Trial Production Begins, to Hit Mass Production by Mid-February
Apple iPhone 9 or Apple iPhone SE 2 (Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/ Twitter)

iPhone lovers have a reason to cheer as Apple has reportedly taken a big step towards starting the mass production of iPhone 9, which is scheduled to launch in March. In order to build up a large level of stock ahead of the smartphone’s official launch, Apple has ordered an early batch of 30 million units of the iPhone 9, reported Chinese site MyDrivers.

According to report, Apple could kick off full mass production by mid-February. The company has started trial production to iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines run smoothly. However, the recent coronavirus outbreak in China may impact Apple’s production plans and could delay some units by a few weeks.

Besides the iPhone 9, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil a revamped iPad Pro, which will be equipped with the A13X Bionic processor and an advanced triple-camera setup on the back with an entirely new 3D sensing system. If previous reports are anything to go by, then the new 3D sensing system is expected to be even more powerful than Apple’s existing Face ID technology, introduced in September 2017 on the iPhone X.

Reports also suggest that the tech giant is working on Tile-like tracking tags for months under the name ‘AirTags.’ The new tags would rely on the U1 Ultra Wideband chip, which will allow users to track items with much more accuracy than permitted over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Apart from the aforementioned products, Apple is also rumoured to come up with a small wireless charging mat and a pair of premium over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram