Apple iPhone 9, Wireless Charging Mat, iPad Pro, High-End Headphones, Coming in First Half of 2020

Apple is said to working on launching a range of new products in the first half of 2020, including a pair of high-end headphones. The tech giant may unveil the headphones, tag trackers, updated versions of iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, The Verge reported citing a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It is rumoured that Apple could release a 4.7-inch LCD equipped iPhone and a new wireless charger. The 4.7-inch LCD iPhone is expected to have the same design as the iPhone 8 with updated, iPhone 11-caliber specifications. This will be similar to what happened with the original iPhone SE, which borrowed the iPhone 5 design and was updated with the improved camera and processor from the iPhone 6S.

The Apple AirTags will be equipped with a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker that would use ultra wideband (UWB), which can help track down lost items. One of the most talked-about products is a wireless charging mat with a new, smaller wireless charger. Apple, while announcing the iPhone X in September 2017, had announced the AirPower wireless charger and had said that it could charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once using a multiple-coil design. The company had also said the custom, software-based features would allow for an iPhone to show charge levels for all charging devices. However, the product was eventually canceled.

Apple is also said to be working on new high-end Bluetooth headphones. However, there is no certainty as to whether the headphones will be based on the same over-ear noise-canceling models or an entirely new device. Apple has been quite successful with its AirPods range and this could be a nice addition to the category.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.