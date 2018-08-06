Apple iPhone 9 With 6.1-inch Display Leaked in Image, Could Have Single Rear Camera

Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and a budget iPhone with IPS LCD display panel likely to be called iPhone 9. Previously, a new iPad Pro icon was discovered along with images of the new wireless charging case for AirPods, support for dual-SIM support on future iPhone models and more. Now a live image of the budget iPhone has surfaced online. The live image has been leaked by a popular tipster Slashleaks.According to leaks, iPhone 9 will be featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset could be equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. Recently, a case renders sported only one cut-out on the rear, indicating the presence of a single sensor below which sits an LED flash. Now its clear that the device will not have the dual camera features such as Portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, portrait lighting, etc. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.Just like the iPhone X, the power key will be placed on the right side and the left side is occupied by the ring/silent switch and volume rocker. The bottom side features dual speakers with a Lightning connector in between. The handset appears to be thick in its recent renders. However, the earlier leaks revealed that it could be measuring 150.9 x 76.5 x 8.3mm.