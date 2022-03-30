Apple iPhone And Apple Watch Will Get Next-Gen 3D Touch, Patent Filing Shows: Here's How It Will Work

Cupertino-based giant Apple had brought a 3D touch feature with the iPhone 6S. The feature was quite a hit among users, but the company later discontinued it and only kept 3D touch for the trackpad on its MacBook laptops. Now, Apple is said to be bringing back 3D touch on Apple Watch, iPhone, and MacBooks. According to a recent report, Apple has secured patents for next-generation force-pressure sensors. Earlier this year, there were reports suggesting that Apple may replace the Crown on the Apple Watch with new optical sensors. This is also mentioned in the patents as it reveals that force sensors are designed for small form factor devices like the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods.

The report in Patently Apple states that regular sensors occupy “substantial volume," and the technology mentioned in the new patents will be based on microelectromechanical fluid that will be able to make pressure-sensitive surface. The patent application even has an image that shows where Apple plans to put the sensor on the Apple Watch. Another patent hints that Apple is working on smart bands for the Apple Watch that will come with sensors. According to the report, these “smart bands" will be able to monitor blood pressure and even pulse wave velocity.

A patent also reveals how the sensors based on microelectromechanical fluid may be used for iPhone displays and inside the trackpads for MacBooks. According to the patent, the sensors can “precisely detect small or gradual changes in force." This, reports suggest, could very well be an explanation of how the next-generation of 3D touch will work.

While all of this looks pretty cool, it is unlikely that any of these technologies will make it to the market in the near future. As with many tech manufacturers, the patents filed and granted aren't for immediate use and at times, the patents that are granted never make it to a commercial product or service.

