An initiative by &
1-min read

Apple iPhone And iPad Users Get Freebies Every Day as a Daily Surprise December 29

To look for the daily surprise presents Users have to look in the App Store's "Today", "Games" and Apps" tabs of the Apple App Store.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Apple users are surely having the best time of the year as the Cupertino-based company is offering gifts and freebies on its App Store as part of its holiday promotion. From December 24 to December 29, 2019, Apple users going to the App store can avail to the gifts and freebies. Apple's daily surprise for its users has started to appear in 'Today's App' tab for iPhone and iPad users around the world.

As part of the campaign, Apple is offering its users freebies and goodies until Sunday. Users have been asked to look for the "unwrapped presents" in the App Store's "Today", "Games" and Apps" tabs. "From December 24 to 29, you'll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!" the company says.

However, there is no mention as to what "surprise" is in store for Apple users. The latest campaign by Apple seems very much similar to the “12 Days of Christmas” or “12 Days of Gifts” promotion in the past, where the iPhone manufacturer has offered apps, songs, e-books among others for free during the 12 days in the run-up to Christmas.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
