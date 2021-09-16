While all the attention has been on the new iPhone 13 series and indeed the India preorders as well as availability in the very first wave of countries, there is also the rather important matter of the rollout of the iOS 15 update for iPhones. Apple has confirmed that the iOS 15 update will roll out on September 20. There’s a lot that’s changing with iOS 15, including the addition of SharePlay on FaceTime, the ability for Android phone users to join FaceTime calls via web browsers, upgrades for the Messages app including Photo collections and new Memoji, Focus mode that lets you break the distractions from notifications, redesigned notifications on the lock screen including summaries, redesigned Safari web browser including extensions, pull Live Text from photos as well as Privacy updates including App Privacy Report.

The iOS 15 update will be available for all Apple iPhone that already run the iOS 14 software. This makes it a rather wide compatibility list of iPhones that will run iOS 15. The new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will run iOS 15 out of the box by default. You’ll also be able to upgrade iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE (1st gen). This means iPhones launched as far back as 2015, the iPhone 6s series to be precise, will be able to download and run the latest iOS 15 update—that’s a support window of 6 years for iOS 15, not something that we often see with operating system updates for smartphones or computing devices. If you have an iPod Touch (7th gen), you will also get the iOS 15 update as well.

