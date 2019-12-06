Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts

Will Apple completely ditch all ports for its future iPhones?

Trending Desk

December 6, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
Image for Representation

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest research note has stated that Apple’s 2021 flagship iPhone will reportedly kill off the Lightning port. The brand which has done away with the headphone jack from its phones, could soon solely rely on wireless means of charging as well as data transfer. Furthermore, Kuo in his note has also claimed that this move will increase shipments and the average selling price of the high-end iPhone models. As of now, all Apple phones starting from iPhone 5, which was released in 2013, to the latest iPhone 11 models feature Apple's patented Lightning port.

Furthermore, the note also mentions the five new phones that Apple will release in the year 2020. According to him, among the five phones will be iPhone SE 2, which will have a 4.7-inch LCD display and a form factor nearly identical to the iPhone 8. He has further claimed that the brand is planning to come up with four OLED iPhones. All four of them will support 5G. Apparently, there will be a high-end triple-camera model and the same will be available in two sizes: a 6.1-inch model and a 6.7-inch model stated the report. However, a lower-end dual-camera model is also expected in two sizes 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
