Apple iPhone Might Use Apple Watch's LTPO Display For Better Battery Life

Could we see a different display technology at work in the Apple iPhones in the near future? Chances are Apple could use the same LTPO type screen seen on the Apple Watch. A special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens and developed by Apple, the LTPO is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide. It was first introduced with the Series 4 Apple Watch and allows the Apple Watch Series 5 to offer an always-on display experience without draining the battery. Reports now suggest Apple is now planning to use LTPO for future iPhones as well, apart from launching them with OLED screens.

The technology will have a low-power backplane. The latest feature will be able to turn off individual pixels depending on the various colours that are being displayed on the screen at that particular time, the report said. According to Apple, the technology enables Series 5 models to have 18-hour battery life, much like the Series 4 models despite having an always-on display.

The LTPO displays, if used on iPhones, will reduce the power consumption by 15 per cent. Currently, iPhones are equipped with LTPS, which is a Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon. With LTPO displays put in use, there is a possibility of huge savings in battery life. The technology will also reduce the screen refresh rate to change from 60Hz to 1Hz, such as when Apple Watch is not in use, bringing better efficiency and longer battery life.

