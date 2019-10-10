Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhone SE 2, AR Glasses, New MacBook May Release in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is also expected to launch a new version of the iPad Pro, at a hardware event early next year.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Apple iPhone 8, which is expected to lend its design to the upcoming iPhone SE 2. (Representative image, Photo: News18.com)
The Apple iPhone 8, which is expected to lend its design to the upcoming iPhone SE 2. (Representative image, Photo: News18.com)

Apple is gearing up to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro with a 3D sensor for better AR support, a new MacBook equipped with a scissor-switch keyboard, and the long-rumoured augmented reality headset in the first half of 2020, believes Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The predictions were published in a Ming-Chi Kuo report.

This is not the first time that these devices are being talked about. Some, including the augmented reality headset, have been cropping up in reports for a few years now. The latest report agrees with many of the previous rumors, with only the changed release dates. Validating his previous prediction earlier this October, Kuo says Apple’s successor to the iPhone SE 2 will arrive in the first quarter of next year. According to Nikkei and Bloomberg reports, the design of the phone will be similar to the iPhone 8, but it will come with the same chipset as the iPhone 11. Prices of iPhone SE 2 are still not known, but the original iPhone SE became popular for its small footprint and lower price.

According to Kuo, a new model of the iPad Pro is also expected in Q1 2020, which will feature a rear-facing 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The prediction validates a previous report which stated that Apple could debut a new laser-powered 3D camera with an upcoming iPad Pro next year. However, a more recent report said that Apple is planning to release new iPad Pros in late 2019, although that did not list the ToF sensor as a new feature.

Kuo further expects Apple to launch its augmented reality (AR) headset for the iPhone in Q2 2020. Earlier in March, the analyst had predicted that Apple would begin production of the headset by end-2019, and at least one report previously suggested that it could arrive in 2020. Apparent references to the headset also surfaced recently, in iOS 13’s code.

Finally, Kuo has predicted that a MacBook with a new scissor-switch key mechanism is also expected in Q2 2020. A 9to5Mac report suggested that Kuo could be talking about a different model than the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which he had previously predicted would get the new keyboard this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram