Apple iPhone SE 2, AR Glasses, New MacBook May Release in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is gearing up to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro with a 3D sensor for better AR support, a new MacBook equipped with a scissor-switch keyboard, and the long-rumoured augmented reality headset in the first half of 2020, believes Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The predictions were published in a Ming-Chi Kuo report.

This is not the first time that these devices are being talked about. Some, including the augmented reality headset, have been cropping up in reports for a few years now. The latest report agrees with many of the previous rumors, with only the changed release dates. Validating his previous prediction earlier this October, Kuo says Apple’s successor to the iPhone SE 2 will arrive in the first quarter of next year. According to Nikkei and Bloomberg reports, the design of the phone will be similar to the iPhone 8, but it will come with the same chipset as the iPhone 11. Prices of iPhone SE 2 are still not known, but the original iPhone SE became popular for its small footprint and lower price.

According to Kuo, a new model of the iPad Pro is also expected in Q1 2020, which will feature a rear-facing 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor. The prediction validates a previous report which stated that Apple could debut a new laser-powered 3D camera with an upcoming iPad Pro next year. However, a more recent report said that Apple is planning to release new iPad Pros in late 2019, although that did not list the ToF sensor as a new feature.

Kuo further expects Apple to launch its augmented reality (AR) headset for the iPhone in Q2 2020. Earlier in March, the analyst had predicted that Apple would begin production of the headset by end-2019, and at least one report previously suggested that it could arrive in 2020. Apparent references to the headset also surfaced recently, in iOS 13’s code.

Finally, Kuo has predicted that a MacBook with a new scissor-switch key mechanism is also expected in Q2 2020. A 9to5Mac report suggested that Kuo could be talking about a different model than the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which he had previously predicted would get the new keyboard this year.

