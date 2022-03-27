Apple iPhone SE 2 Available With Big Discount But Should You Buy in 2022?

The Apple iPhone SE 2 is available with a price cut on Flipkart. Its base 64GB model is retailing at Rs 25,999, while the 128GB option is available for Rs 27,999. However, readers must note that certain colour variants are selling for a higher price despite offering the same storage. For instance, the Black colour edition of the iPhone SE 2 with 64GB storage is retailing for Rs 25,999, and the White model is selling at Rs 29,999. The new-gen iPhone SE 3 is still retailing at regular prices on the Apple India website.

Should you buy iPhone SE 2 in 2022?

The old 2020 edition of the iPhone SE 2 is identical to the new iPhone SE 2022 in terms of design. However, the main difference is the chipset as the iPhone SE 2 features the A13 Bionic chipset that also powers the iPhone 11 series. The new model comes with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset that powers iPhone 13 series. Otherwise, the camera and display specs are the same.

Customers planning to get the old iPhone SE 2 should remember that Apple typically rolls out four software (iOS) updates. The old-gen model has already received major updates and should last for another two years. However, iPhone SE 2 lacks certain iOS 15 features like Live Text that lets users scam text from the camera.

iPhone SE 2 Specifications

The iPhone SE 2 (2020) sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS aLCD display. Sadly, the old iPhone SE and even the newer model’s display has thick bezels while most Android rivals offer bezel-less screens.

The iPhone SE 2 also comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front shooter. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos. The smartphone also comes with IP67 water and dust protection.

