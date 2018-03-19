English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone SE 2 Could be ‘Mini’ iPhone X With a Cheaper Price Tag

Apple iPhone SE 2 will look like a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and will carry the older iPhone SE like design on the back.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
The Apple iPhone SE 2 will come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. (Image: iPhone X SE concept by Concept Creator)
If rumours are to be believed Apple might give its low cost iPhone SE a new lease of life with the second generation iPhone SE. This is because the Apple iPhone SE 2 will sport a new design altogether with an iPhone X-like notch display on the front. Of course, no one knows the name yet. It could be iPhone SE 2, iPhone X SE or anything else. The good news is that this will be like a mini version of the current iPhone X. It will look like a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and will carry the older iPhone SE like design on the back.

Also, you can expect this iPhone to be cheaper than iPhone X but not as much as the current iPhone SE. It could be priced around the current iPhone 8 prices. This is primarily because the component used to get the iPhone X notch design are expensive, especially the TrueDepth camera for FaceID and other hardware requirements.

The iPhone SE 2 will come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. There could a dual-lens camera module like the one in the iPhone X. There will be no headphone jack.

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
