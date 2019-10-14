Apple iPhone SE 2 Details Revealed: iPhone 8 Design With $399 Price Tag

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed some details about the iPhone SE 2. Kuo had previously revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will release in early 2020. He has now said that the specifications of the device are going to be very similar to the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 2 will come in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. Furthermore, it will have three colour options, silver, space gray and red.

Kuo further predicts that the starting price for the new cheaper iPhone will be $399 (~Rs 28,400). While the design of the phone will mimic that of the iPhone 8, it will come with the latest A13 chip and 3GB RAM, the same processor as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Prom albeit with 1 GB less RAM.

Notably, the iPhone SE 2 will also not carry forward the 3D Touch functionality. It will be a major regression when compared to the iPhone 8's technical specifications. Apple has also removed the feature from its flagship 2019 phones. According to Kuo, the company has told suppliers to produce between 2-4 million iPhone SE 2 units per month and he expects Apple to sell in excess of 30 million iPhone SE 2 units across 2020. Kuo said in a report that he expects the iPhone SE2 pricing to start at $399 and is mostly targeted at incentivising owners of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, who cannot update to iOS 13 this year.

The original iPhone SE debuted back in 2016 at $399 for a 16GB configuration. When Apple discontinued it in 2017, it had dropped to $349 and the base storage capacity had doubled to 32GB.

