Apple iPhone SE 2 With Glass Back, Headphone Jack Leaked- Watch Video

Apple is reportedly working on several iPhone models and if rumours are to be believed Apple might give its low-cost iPhone SE a new lease of life with the second generation iPhone SE. So far we were expecting the iPhone SE 2 to sport a new design altogether with an iPhone X-like notch display on the front. The new model is said to be a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and reportedly carries the older iPhone SE like the design on the back but as per a video shared on Chinese social media website Sina Weibo this week has possibly unveiled the iPhone SE 2.In the short video, the phone looks exactly like the first-gen iPhone SE but with the glass back which suggests the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging. Other than that, the phone looks similar to the current-gen iPhone SE, retaining the same iPhone 5s with body top and bottom bezels housing Touch ID, an earpiece, and a front camera. The phone even retains the 3.5mm jack.The authenticity of the video is still unconfirmed, but that doesn’t deny the fact that Apple is not working on models like this as few weeks back Apple has reportedly registered those model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation. According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.