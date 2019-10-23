Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Apple iPhone SE 2 May Have Flexible LCP Antenna, Claims Ming-Chi Kuo

A Liquid Crystal Polymer antenna, a cheap, flexible organic material with low thermal expansion, is likely to have minimum frequency loss and boost network connectivity.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple iPhone SE 2 May Have Flexible LCP Antenna, Claims Ming-Chi Kuo
Representative Image. (Reuters)

If rumours are to be believed, the much-awaited iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2020. However, there is no confirmation from Apple as of yet. Ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone SE 2, all the pivotal details, as well as the likely price of the phone, have been predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will come powered with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna. The LCP antenna is likely to boost network connectivity.

According to a report, LCP is a low-cost flexible organic material that has low thermal expansion. The minimum frequency loss makes it a favourable component for wireless antennas. Kuo further reveals the LCPs will be supplied to Apple by Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co for the upcoming iPhone SE 2. As per the specifications of the iPhone SE 2, Kuo revealed that the upcoming Apple phone will come with A13 CPU akin to the latest iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Apple analyst further said that the iPhone SE 2 will come with 3 GB of memory and be available in two storage versions, 64GB and 128GB. As for the price, Kuo reveals that the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 28,300). The upcoming iPhone SE 2 will be available in three colours - Space Gray, Silver and Red. Thee initial estimations anticipate Apple to ship up to 30 million units by the end of 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram