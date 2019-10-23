Apple iPhone SE 2 May Have Flexible LCP Antenna, Claims Ming-Chi Kuo

If rumours are to be believed, the much-awaited iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2020. However, there is no confirmation from Apple as of yet. Ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone SE 2, all the pivotal details, as well as the likely price of the phone, have been predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE 2 will come powered with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna. The LCP antenna is likely to boost network connectivity.

According to a report, LCP is a low-cost flexible organic material that has low thermal expansion. The minimum frequency loss makes it a favourable component for wireless antennas. Kuo further reveals the LCPs will be supplied to Apple by Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co for the upcoming iPhone SE 2. As per the specifications of the iPhone SE 2, Kuo revealed that the upcoming Apple phone will come with A13 CPU akin to the latest iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Apple analyst further said that the iPhone SE 2 will come with 3 GB of memory and be available in two storage versions, 64GB and 128GB. As for the price, Kuo reveals that the iPhone SE 2 is expected to be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 28,300). The upcoming iPhone SE 2 will be available in three colours - Space Gray, Silver and Red. Thee initial estimations anticipate Apple to ship up to 30 million units by the end of 2020.

