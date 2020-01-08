Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders Leaked: Here's What We Know So Far

The iPhone SE 2 is likely to have a single rear camera, LCD display, and support for wireless charging.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2 Renders Leaked: Here's What We Know So Far
Apple iPhone 9 or Apple iPhone SE 2 (Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/ Twitter)

The Apple iPhone SE 2, which reportedly was being called the iPhone 9, will apparently have features from its smaller 2017-counterpart, the iPhone 8. As per reports by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the iPhone 9 dimensions will be around 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm. He further stated that the back glass will be the differentiating factor between the iPhone 8 and this new device. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 is also likely to support wireless charging.

A tweet shared on Hemmerstoffer's Twitter handle Steve H.McFly or @onleaks on Twitter, revealed the first look of the phone. He wrote: “And finally comes your very first look at #Apple's highly anticipated #iPhoneSE2 aka #iPhone9! 360° video + stunning official-looking 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @igeeksblog”

Like the iPhone 8, this phone too will have a 4.7-inch notch-less LCD display and will also have a home button with Touch ID, advanced single-lens camera and the A13 Bionic processor, added the report. According to the image shared on Twitter, the imaging sensor of the upcoming device at least looks much bigger and thicker than the one on the back of the iPhone 8. This will most likely mean better camera performance. Till now it is not clear as to when Apple will launch the iPhone SE 2, and what will be the final name of the device. But if Apple launches the handset at a competitive price, it could work in favour of the company.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
