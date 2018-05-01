English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apple iPhone SE 2 With Notch Display Expected to Launch on June 4: Price, Specs and More
Apple iPhone SE 2 will look like a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and will carry the older iPhone SE like design on the back.
The Apple iPhone SE 2 will come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. (Image: iPhone X SE concept by Concept Creator)
Apple is reportedly working on several iPhone models and if rumours are to be believed Apple might give its low-cost iPhone SE a new lease of life with the second generation iPhone SE which is said to be launched on June 4. So far there are no confirmations from the company regarding the new device but the internet is flooded with the claimed specifications of the new iPhone SE 2. So far we were expecting the iPhone SE 2 to sport a new design altogether with an iPhone X-like notch display on the front. The good news is that this will be like a mini version of the current iPhone X. It will look like a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and will carry the older iPhone SE like design on the back.
Also, it is expected that this iPhone will be cheaper than iPhone X but not as much as the current iPhone SE. It could be priced around the current iPhone 8 prices. This is primarily because the component used to get the iPhone X notch design are expensive, especially the TrueDepth camera for FaceID and other hardware requirements. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. There could a dual-lens camera module like the one in the iPhone X. But as per a video shared on Chinese social media website Sina Weibo last week, the channel has possibly unveiled the iPhone SE 2.
In the short video, the phone looks exactly like the first-gen iPhone SE but with the glass back which suggests the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging. Other than that, the phone looks similar to the current-gen iPhone SE, retaining the same iPhone 5s with body top and bottom bezels housing Touch ID, an earpiece, and a front camera. The phone even retains the 3.5mm jack.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The authenticity of the video is still unconfirmed, but that doesn’t deny the fact that Apple is not working on models like this as few weeks back Apple has reportedly registered those model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation. According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.
Also Watch
Also, it is expected that this iPhone will be cheaper than iPhone X but not as much as the current iPhone SE. It could be priced around the current iPhone 8 prices. This is primarily because the component used to get the iPhone X notch design are expensive, especially the TrueDepth camera for FaceID and other hardware requirements. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. There could a dual-lens camera module like the one in the iPhone X. But as per a video shared on Chinese social media website Sina Weibo last week, the channel has possibly unveiled the iPhone SE 2.
In the short video, the phone looks exactly like the first-gen iPhone SE but with the glass back which suggests the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging. Other than that, the phone looks similar to the current-gen iPhone SE, retaining the same iPhone 5s with body top and bottom bezels housing Touch ID, an earpiece, and a front camera. The phone even retains the 3.5mm jack.
Don't Forget to Subscribe to the 'Tech And Auto Show' YouTube Channel
The authenticity of the video is still unconfirmed, but that doesn’t deny the fact that Apple is not working on models like this as few weeks back Apple has reportedly registered those model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation. According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Hafeez Cleared to Bowl after Remodelling Action
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics