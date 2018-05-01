Apple iPhone SE 2 With Notch Display Expected to Launch on June 4: Price, Specs and More

Apple is reportedly working on several iPhone models and if rumours are to be believed Apple might give its low-cost iPhone SE a new lease of life with the second generation iPhone SE which is said to be launched on June 4. So far there are no confirmations from the company regarding the new device but the internet is flooded with the claimed specifications of the new iPhone SE 2. So far we were expecting the iPhone SE 2 to sport a new design altogether with an iPhone X-like notch display on the front. The good news is that this will be like a mini version of the current iPhone X. It will look like a smaller variant of the iPhone X from the front and will carry the older iPhone SE like design on the back.Also, it is expected that this iPhone will be cheaper than iPhone X but not as much as the current iPhone SE. It could be priced around the current iPhone 8 prices. This is primarily because the component used to get the iPhone X notch design are expensive, especially the TrueDepth camera for FaceID and other hardware requirements. The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a glass back and we can expect support for wireless charging as well. There could a dual-lens camera module like the one in the iPhone X. But as per a video shared on Chinese social media website Sina Weibo last week, the channel has possibly unveiled the iPhone SE 2.In the short video, the phone looks exactly like the first-gen iPhone SE but with the glass back which suggests the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging. Other than that, the phone looks similar to the current-gen iPhone SE, retaining the same iPhone 5s with body top and bottom bezels housing Touch ID, an earpiece, and a front camera. The phone even retains the 3.5mm jack.The authenticity of the video is still unconfirmed, but that doesn’t deny the fact that Apple is not working on models like this as few weeks back Apple has reportedly registered those model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a Russian-language regulatory organisation. According to French website Consomac, a new Russian-language regulatory filing in the EEC database has emerged that gives details of several unreleased iPhones that the tech giant could be launching soon.