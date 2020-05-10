Apple iPhone SE 2020 Appears on Flipkart, to Sell in India Soon

Apple is having a strong run in India, with the iPhone 11 leading Apple to the top of the premium segment of smartphones in the country, according to analysts. To keep this run intact, Apple's iPhone SE 2020 may be a key device. Now, according to a poster spotted on Flipkart, the iPhone SE 2020 will be launched in the country soon. The iPhone SE 2020 was featured on Flipkart's home page with 'coming soon' and 'notify me' tags, suggesting that the device will be available for sale very soon.

The iPhone SE 2020 has been announced for the Indian market at a fairly competitive price, with the 64GB variant of the phone priced at Rs 42,500. The 128GB variant of the new iPhone SE is priced at Rs 47,800, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 58,300. Interested users can get the device in black, white and the special, Product Red edition. The pricing makes it the most affordable new iPhone that can be bought in India, and with its new price point, squarely challenges a market that may have otherwise be dominated by the OnePlus 8 series, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite devices, and also the likes of the newly announced Mi 10 by Xiaomi.

A report by 91mobiles further states that the iPhone SE 2020 has been listed on Flipkart as a 'Flipkart Unique' product, which suggests that it may not be available on Amazon or any other platform. Should this eventually turn out to be true, then this would also be the first time that Apple would be tying its devices exclusively to a single e-commerce platform — a move that is generally not usual for the brand. However, given the way the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the world, weakened the economy and possibly changed spending patterns, it would not be impossible for brands to try new tactics in order to move stocks faster.

The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor also found inside the iPhone 11. It features a single camera unit, but has a host of software optimisations to bring new camera features to the device. While it is the only 'SE' device on sale right now, rumours suggest that the company may also introduce an iPhone SE 'Plus' some time later this year.