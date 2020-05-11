Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available for Just Rs 38,900: Here's How You Can Buy It

Apple has announced a partnership with HDFC bank, that will allow customers to avail a Rs 3,600 cashback offer when they buy the new iPhone SE 2020 upon its launch in India. The cashback offer will bring down the price of the latest iPhone to Rs 38,900 from the original launch price of Rs 42,500. The latest move to woo more customers arrives at a time when the Cupertino-based tech giant announced that the iPhone SE 2020 will be available in the country very soon. Moreover, the model is also listed on Flipkart with a "Coming Soon" banner while registrations have begun as well.

As far as the cashback offer is concerned, interested customers can avail it by using both their HDFC Bank Debit or Credit cards. Having said that, the company is yet to announce the release date of the iPhone SE 2020 in India.

iPhone SE 2020 Specifications, Price in India and More

The iPhone SE 2020 in India comes at a fairly competitive price and is available in three variants: The 64GB model is priced at Rs 42,500, while the 128GB and 256GB variants carry price tags of Rs 47,800 and 58,300 respectively. However, after applying the aforementioned HDFC bank offer, customers can buy the 64GB model at Rs 38,900, the 128GB variant model at Rs 44,200, and 256GB storage device at Rs 54,700. The new iPhone SE 2020 comes in three colours: Product Red, Black, and White.

The handset comes with the same design as the iPhone 8. but sports the latest A13 Bionic processor that is found inside the iPhone 11 series. While there is a single camera unit, Apple has introduced a slew of software optimisations to bring new camera features to iPhone SE 2020. Having said that, while the iPhone SE 2020 is the only device from "SE" family right now, rumours are rife that the company might soon launch a bigger version of the phone - the iPhone SE Plus - a replacement of the iPhone 8 Plus, later this year.

