Apple iPhone SE 2020 Now Available Via Flipkart: Price, Specifications and More

Apple’s latest smartphone offering, the iPhone SE is now officially available for purchase in India via ecommerce platform, Flipkart. Announced back in April, the new iPhone SE borrows the outer shell of the iPhone 8 and is loaded with the latest processor that the company uses on the iPhone 11 series.

The iPhone SE 2020 was announced for the Indian market at a fairly competitive price, with the 64GB variant of the phone priced at Rs 42,500. The 128GB variant of the new iPhone SE is priced at Rs 47,800, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 58,300. Interested users can get the device in black, white and the special, Product Red edition. The pricing makes it the most affordable new iPhone that can be bought in India.

HDFC Bank card users can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,600 which essentially brings down the price of the 64GB model of the phone to Rs 38,900. The offer is available on both HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options available for purchase.

The new Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller.

The battery is rated the same as the iPhone 8 at 1,810mAh. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging.