Apple iPhone SE 2022 Exchange Offer: How To Buy New iPhone SE 3 For As Low As Rs 22,900

Apple earlier this month launched its latest iPhone SE 2022, the latest affordable iPhone from the Cupertino-based giant. Apple launched the iPhone SE 2022 alongside the Mac Studio and the fifth generation iPad Air. The iPhone SE 2022 comes with the same design as its predecessor with an updated camera and the latest A15 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 has been priced at Rs 43,900 onwards in India. But what if we were to tell you that you can potentially buy the latest iPhone for as low as Rs 28,900. Yes, there is an ongoing offer that, if availed with exchange, can potentially bring the price of the iPhone SE 3 down to Rs 28,900. Let’s take a look.

iPhone SE 3 PRICE IN INDIA

The iPhone SE 3 is priced in India at Rs 43,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. There is a 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 48,900, and the top-spec 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900. The smartphone is available for purchase via multiple retailers, including Apple’s official stores (both online and offline), Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.

iPhone SE 3 OFFER

Apple reseller India iStore is selling the iPhone SE 3 with a Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards and SBI Credit Cards. This brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 41,900. Further, there is an exchange offer where buyers can sell their old smartphone via Cashify or Servify. The iStore website shows the exchange value of an iPhone 8 64GB variant as Rs 13,000, which takes the price further down to Rs 28,900 for the iPhone SE 2022. We calculated the price of a OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB+ 256GB variant on both Cashify and Servify and the value came at Rs 19,000 maximum. With this, the price of the iPhone SE 3 can go up to as low as Rs 22,900. This, however, depends on the condition of the device.

iPHONE SE 3 SPECIFICATIONS

The Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display. It is powered by a 6-core Apple A15 Bionic chip and has a 16-core Neural Engine that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone has a single 12-megapixel wide angle camera with sensor-shift image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front snapper.

