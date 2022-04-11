Apple iPhone SE 2022 Exchange Offer: How To Buy The New iPhone SE 3 At Rs 28,900

Apple most recently launched the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 last month. The iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 comes as the latest entry-level iPhone and was launched alongside the Apple iPad Air (fifth generation) and the Apple Mac Studio. The smartphone comes with the same design as the previous iPhone SE (2020) with an updated camera and is powered by a latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone SE 2022 has been launched at Rs 43,900 in India. However, users can avail more discounts on the smartphone to bring the price down to as low as Rs 28,900.

IPHONE SE 3 PRICE IN INDIA

The iPhone SE 3 is priced in India at Rs 43,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. There is a 128GB storage variant that is priced at Rs 48,900, and the top-spec 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900. The smartphone is available for purchase via multiple retailers, including Apple’s official stores (both online and offline), Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 13 Exchange And Cashback Offer: How To Buy Green iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs 50,900

IPHONE SE 3 OFFER

Apple reseller India iStore is selling the iPhone SE 3 with a Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards and SBI Credit Cards. This brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 41,900. Further, there is an exchange offer where buyers can sell their old smartphone via Cashify or Servify. The iStore website shows the exchange value of an iPhone 8 64GB variant as Rs 13,000, which takes the price further down to Rs 28,900 for the iPhone SE 2022.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 12 Exchange Offer At Rs 24,900: All Details You Need To Know

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

IPHONE SE 3 SPECIFICATIONS

The Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display. It is powered by a 6-core Apple A15 Bionic chip and has a 16-core Neural Engine that also powers the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone has a single 12-megapixel wide angle camera with sensor-shift image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front snapper.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.