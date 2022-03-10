Apple iPhone SE 2022 Has More RAM Than The Last Version: All Details

Apple launched the new iPhone SE 2022 and it was hard to see what has changed, at least on the outside. It still has the same thick bezels with a Touch ID that most of us wouldn’t want in 2022. But Apple clearly believes there are takers for this model, and viola, the iPhone SE 2022 is here to serve them.

Yes, the model does get upgraded to the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the current iPhone 13 lineup. And it also brings 5G connectivity to the so-called affordable iPhone model.

But now, we are hearing reports that according to the latest benchmark tests of the iPhone SE 2022, it has 4GB RAM, which is 1GB RAM more than what you had with the iPhone SE 2020 version.

Most of you would say 4GB RAM for Rs 40,000 is rather underpowered in 2022. But this is iPhone, and as we’ve seen over the years, Apple’s strong control on both the hardware and software means it can make the device run like a gazelle with low memory.

In fact, 4GB RAM is what you have on the vanilla iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models as well. And going by that reference, iPhone SE 2022 is probably going to beat most Android phones in its price range.

Apple launched new the iPhone SE 2022 version at the March 8 Event earlier this week. iPhone SE 2022 borrows its design and looks from its predecessor. It has a 4.7-inch HD Retina display, powered by A15 Bionic, runs on iOS 15 out of the box, and packs a bigger battery compared to the 2020 version.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes in multiple storage variants, with the price of the base 64GB model starting from Rs 43,900 in India, and you get it in 128GB and 256GB storage options as well.

