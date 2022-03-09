Apple iPhone SE 2022 India Details: When The Latest iPhone Will Launch In India And How Much It Will Cost

Apple has launched its latest iPhone, the Apple iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 that comes as an affordable iPhone offering from the Cupertino-based giant. The new iPhone SE was launched alongside the iPad Air 5th generation, Apple’s new Mac Studio, among other products and offerings. The Apple iPhone SE’s India prices and availability has also been announced and the smartphone will be available for pre-orders in India starting March 11. Let us take a look at all the details Indian buyers need to know of the iPhone SE 2022:

iPhone SE 2022 India Prices And Availability

The iPhone SE 2022 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,900 onwards for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 48,900, and the top-spec 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 58,900 in India. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting March 11 and will go on sale from March 18. The iPhone SE 2022 has been launched in three colour options - Starlight, Midnight, and Product (RED). Buyers on Apple’s official store can also trade-in their iPhone 8 or newer for a discount of up to Rs 46,700 on the new iPhone SE.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13: Find Out Which iPhone Suits You Best

iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with the same size 4.7-inch display as its predecessor. It has a 1334×750 pixel resolution at 326 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A15 bionic chip that also powers the Apple iPhone 13 series. The A15 on the iPhone SE 2022 has a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine. The Apple iPhone SE 2022 also comes with IP67 dust and water protection and has a battery that offers up to 15 hours of video playback, 10 hours of streaming video playback, and 50 hours of audio playback. The battery on the iPhone SE 2022 supports 20W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 vs OnePlus 9RT: Affordable Early 2022 Flagships Compared

iPhone SE 2022 Camera

The new Apple Phone SE 2022 features a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers Smart HDR, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. “Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background,” said Apple. Up front, the iPhone SE comes with a 7-megapixel front camera.

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: Apple Mac Studio Launched With New M1 Ultra Chip And Studio Display - Here’s How Much It Costs In India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.