Apple iPhone SE 2022 Now Available to Pre-Book in India: Price, Availability and Offers

Apple’s latest ‘affordable’ iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 is available to pre-book in India via the Apple e-store. The India-specific website notes the actual sale will start from March 18. The iPhone SE 2022 debuted last week alongside the latest-gen iPad Air, Mac Studio, and Apple Studio Display. The new smartphone succeeds the iPhone SE 2020 or iPhone SE 2, which is still available to buy on Flipkart for Rs 29,999 (128GB). The iPhone SE 2022 comes in three colours.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Price in India, Offers

The new Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes in three storage options, similar to the last iPhone SE 2020. Apple says customers can trade off their old iPhone to get a discount on the latest one. The company explains, “When we arrive at your delivery location, we’ll run a diagnostic test and verify the condition on the spot. When everything checks out, your trade-in and purchase are complete".

But, there’s also a chance that the company is not pleased with the condition of old iPhones. In that case, Apple will give two choices. It explains, “You can accept and pay the difference between the trade-in credit you already received and the revised value of your device. Or you can keep your trade-in device and pay back the entire instant credit amount." Customers will also get the option to choose an EMI payment method.

Without these offers, the iPhone SE 2022’s price starts at Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB storage, and the 128GB storage costs Rs 48,900. The top-end 256GB storage option costs Rs 58,900 in India. Customers can choose between Black, Starlight (white), and Product Red colours. Notably, the revenue from the Red colour option goes to a global fund for COVID-19 and AIDS relief.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2022's features the latest Apple A15 Bionic Chipset that also powers the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. The smartphone now also supports 5G connectivity. Apart from these two features, iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone SE 2021 are exactly the same in terms of design and display. Users will get a 4.7-inch display, touch ID, and wireless charging support.

