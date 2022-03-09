Apple iPhone SE 2022 With Same iPhone 13 Chip, 5G Support Launched At Rs 43,900: All Details

Apple at its March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ event launched the new iPhone SE 2022 model with 5G support. This is the most affordable new iPhone that supports 5G. Also, the new iPhone SE 2022 model comes with the same chipset that powers the latest iPhone 13 series smartphones. In India, the Apple iPhone SE (2022) will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colours starting at Rs 43,900.

Talking about the design, the new iPhone SE 2022 looks very similar to the present iPhone SE. However, Apple has upgraded the hardware specs and the new model will come with the latest iOS version. Apple iPhone SE 2022 will be available for pre-order starting on March 11 and it will be available to purchase starting March 18 in India.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specs

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with the same size 4.7-inch display and features an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design. Apple claims that it is using the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13.

The iPhone SE 2022 is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. This means it can withstand spills. There’s no Face ID and the iPhone SE features the Home button with Touch ID.

The iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset that was introduced with the iPhone 13. A15 Bionic packs a powerful 6-core CPU, the fastest CPU in a smartphone, with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. Apple claims that this makes the “iPhone SE up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8”.

“Even with its compact form factor and new technologies like 5G, iPhone SE has longer battery life than the previous-generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models. iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging, and also supports fast charging,” said Apple.

The new Apple Phone SE 2022 features a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers Smart HDR, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. “Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background,” said Apple.

Not to forget, 5G support finally comes to iPhone SE. “With iOS 15, SharePlay on 5G unlocks powerful shared experiences such as watching HDR movies or TV shows in sync with friends while on a FaceTime call. And Smart Data mode will intelligently conserve battery life by automatically shifting iPhone to LTE when 5G speeds are not needed. Support for 5G worldwide is growing, with more than 200 carriers in over 70 markets and regions supporting it by the end of the year,” said Apple.

The iPhone SE 2022 comes with iOS 15 operating system and users will get most features of the latest iPhone 13 series.

