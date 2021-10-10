The next-generation iPhone SE 3 will reportedly come with 5G and Bionic Chipset A15 that also features in the new-generation iPhone 13 series. According to a Japanese blog and Apple observer Macotakara, the new iPhone SE 3 will reportedly come with the same design. Macotakara expects production of the new iPhone SE to begin in December, and the shipping may start in spring 2022. The latest leak is in line with an old rumour from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed the next iPhone SE phone would have 5G connectivity.

There were rumours at one point that the next iPhone SE would get a larger 5.5-inch display and a Touch ID side button. For instance, Kuo floated the idea of an ‘iPhone SE Plus’ last year. Apple last refreshed the SE-series in 2020 that saw a significant jump. The original iPhone SE featured a flat-edged design that Apple now uses on iPhone 12 and 13 series.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Apple’s ‘affordable’ smartphone iPhone SE was retailing at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 (MRP Rs 39,900) for the base 64GB storage model. The other variants of the iPhone SE that debuted last year were retailing at Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage option Rs 40,999 for the 256GB option. The sale deals are a part of the ongoing Flipkart Curtain Raiser that brings offers on select smartphones and electronics. Notably, customers were able to lower the price of the iPhone SE by availing of some of the sale offers, like exchange deals and instant discounts.

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. It runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the Apple iPhone 11 line-up.

