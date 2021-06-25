Apple iPhone SE 3 With 5G Connectivity, New Processor Could Launch in 2022: Kuo

The next-generation iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE 3, will reportedly feature 5G connectivity. According to notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the next iPhone SE would launch in the first half of 2022. Apple last refreshed its SE model last year, nearly four years after launching the first-gen model. Though the design between the two phones was slightly different, both came with thick bezels, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and a home button. Whereas, the next-gen iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE 2022) could some upgrades in terms of hardware. Kuo adds that the new smartphone would feature a similar design as the existing 4.7-inch iPhone SE, with the other major change being a processor upgrade.

It could mean that iPhone SE 3 might not carry a flat edge design that Apple is using on its new hardware lineup. It may also retain thick bezels on the screen to make it distinct from the premium iPhone mini model. Kuo’s latest information is in line with details shared by tipster Ross Young who earlier claimed that the next iPhone SE would retain a 4.7-inch LCD screen and support 5G connectivity in the sub-6 GHz range. Ross also claimed that the phone would debut next year and a larger iPhone SE (likely iPhone SE Plus) in 2023. To recall, the current-gen iPhone SE (2020) borrowed looks from the Apple iPhone 8 and comes with a 7-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel primary camera that supports 4K video recording at 60fps. Under the hood, it carries the proprietary Apple A13 Bionic chipset, which also powers Apple’s 2019 flagship iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE (2020) further comes with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor but no 5G support. The company introduced 5G with the iPhone 12 series, launched in October last year. 5G connectivity is also available on the latest-gen iPad Pro models (2021).

