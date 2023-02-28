Apple iPhone SE 4 Back In Development With Big Display And New 5G Chip: Report

Apple iPhone SE 4: Last year, several reports claimed that Apple dropped the plan of launching the affordable fourth-generation iPhone SE. Now, according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant has restarted the development of the iPhone SE 4 with a 6.1-inch OLED display and an Apple-designed 5G chip.

In a series of tweets, Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be similar to the standard iPhone 14, which features a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. The current iPhone SE is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels.

(1/10)[Update] Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion. https://t.co/0MeZDFnbzg— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

“Apple has restarted the iPhone SE 4 and will adopt an in-house 5G baseband chip. The significant decline in Qualcomm’s Apple orders in the foreseeable future is a foregone conclusion," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

As per MacRumors, the new iPhone SE will be equipped with Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz bands of 5G, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G but uses Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

The Apple analyst did not indicate when the new iPhone SE would be released, but it likely won’t be available until March 2024 or later based on when previous models of the device launched.

Meanwhile, Apple’s upcoming OLED iPad Pro models are likely to be significantly more expensive than existing OLED devices of a similar size due to the costly new production processes involved, according to a new report.

The Elec reported that Apple is next year widely expected to launch new 11.1-inch and 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models featuring OLED instead of LCD displays, and its panel procurement will account for the largest proportion of material cost. The company will likely pass on at least some material costs to the consumers as well.

