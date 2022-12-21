Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Plans Could Be Cancelled: Report

Apple’s reported plans for iPhone SE 4th gen in 2024 might have been scrapped as per the new details coming out this week. Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst has shared an interesting piece of development that could have a major impact on the next SE model for Apple.

Kuo mentions that Apple could ditch launching the iPhone SE 2023 model altogether, and focus on its current lineup which continues to generate a lot of demand and the company faces production issues to meet the supply.

(1/5)My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus),— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

The new iPhone SE version is rumoured to feature an all-new design with an iPhone X-like screen which is invariably going to push the price range of the SE variant, which Kuo says, Apple doesn’t feel will justify the higher production investment.

Apple has usually recycled the older iPhone components and upgraded the hardware innards for the SE models, but the 2023 model was expected to be a big upgrade, which means a higher price tag.

The demand for iPhone SE models has been low, which has resulted in poor sales numbers for the company, which becomes another strong reason to avoid launching another iPhone SE variant in the market next year.

The reduced cost of production is also part of Apple’s renewed approach towards minimising expenses to tackle the uncertain economic conditions in the next year or so. The company has been changing its focus in the market lately, with more high-priced products generating demand, with the likes of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max versions outselling the vanilla and the Plus model as per multiple industry reports.

Either way, 2024 is still far away, and Apple already has enough things on its list for next year that need more attention. The next-gen iPhone models are finally going to have USB C for charging, as the EU ruling deadline comes closer. It also needs to figure out a way to move production out of China, with Vietnam and India viewed as the ideal alternative hubs.

