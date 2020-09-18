Apple iPhone SE Can be Yours For as low as Rs 18,499; Here’s How

Apple’s affordable smartphone offering, the iPhone SE is an excellent choice if you are looking to experience an iPhone with a limited budget. As of now, the smartphone is selling for Rs 35,999 down from the original launch price of Rs 42,500 on Flipkart. Additionally, the e-commerce platform is offering a special mobile exchange offer where you can get up to Rs 17,500 for your old smartphone.

This essentially brings down the cost of the iPhone to just Rs 18,499, which sounds like an excellent bargain. Customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card owners can get 5-percent off. The offers also apply to the 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone SE that are currently selling for Rs 41,999 and 51,999 respectively.

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller. The battery is rated the same as the iPhone 8 at 1,810mAh. There is also wireless charging onboard along with standard 18W wired charging. Notably, the iPhone SE is getting the all-new iOS 14 update that rolled out yesterday.