Apple iPhone SE is Back And it is Priced at Rs 42,500 Onwards; Retains a Compact Display

This is the Apple iPhone that many had been waiting for. The more affordable Apple iPhone, and it is called the Apple iPhone SE. This joins the existing line-up that includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This will be priced Rs 42,500 onwards and will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apple is offering the second-generation iPhone SE in black, white and Product(RED) colour options.

The new Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, and remains one of the rare compact smartphones in this day and age—when smartphones are becoming larger and those who prefer compact phones are left with very few options. This display also takes advantage of features such as True Tone which adjusts the display according to the ambient lighting, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility. This runs the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which is the latest processor also powering the Apple iPhone 11 line-up. The A13 Bionic also has a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller.

This also has the glass and aluminum finish as the iPhone 11, but yet retains the sapphire crystal home button with the integrated Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The iPhone SE second-generation battery also gets the fast charging capabilities, which a fully discharged battery charging as much as 50% in 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE gets a single camera at the back for the photography requirements, but Apple says this 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera is completely new. It uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic for computational photography which includes Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control features.

Apple confirms that the iPhone SE buyers will get one-year subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming platform bundled.

While Apple has launched the iPhone SE second-generation in India and also announced the pricing, it may still be a while before you may get your hands on one—that’s because the second phase of the lockdown across India is in progress as we speak, though ecommerce platforms are expected to get some respire starting April 20 when the new guidelines allowing them to transit, ship and deliver products to customers, become active.

